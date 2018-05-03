President Trump has accomplished much during his first year. Some highlights as follows:
- Nominated conservative Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, and numerous conservative appellate and district court judges confirmed.
- ISIS lost control of almost 100 percent of the territory it controlled in Iraq and Syria during the President Obama years. The organization still exists and is dangerous, but it has been severely weakened during this past year.
- Significant tax reform was passed. Corporation after corporation announced new hires and pay increases for their workers because of the bill. Additionally, changes in the tax bill allowed big corporations to bring money from overseas back into the U.S.
- Pulled us out of the terrible Trans-Pacific Partnership which had a dangerous erosion of American sovereignty built into it.
- Economic growth has been up, unemployment has reached a 16 year low and the 31 percent growth of the stock market in Trump’s first year was the best it has been since Franklin Roosevelt.
- Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump all promised to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, but only Trump delivered. He then followed that up with pulling aid from the Palestinians until they come to peace talks.
- Numerous bureaucratic regulations have been cut, and Trump further pulled us out of the atrocious Paris Climate Agreement.
Despite being consistently attacked by the global elitists and leftists through mainstream media and a bogus investigation, he continues to push for immigration reform, improved military, and protection of America’s sovereignty. Trump is fighting for America.
Michael Imhof
Aurora, Illinois