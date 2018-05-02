I have trouble following the logic of Robert Stickling’s retort to “Christians mustn’t ignore Trump’s faults.” A definition of “true morality” should probably cover more bases than abortion and immigration law. Services for the poor and ill, equality and care for women, civil rights for people of color — every color — support for the arts and sciences, fair taxation, concern for the environment and love of the earth, adherence to the truth, and other virtues also constitute the moral purview of an American president.
A careful look at President Trump’s history with immigrants and with sexual politics reveals gross inconsistencies and insensitivities. Abortion is legal. The current immigration system is broken and un-charitable and a wall will make it no less so. By most measures, Trump’s “moral fiber” is slack or missing entirely.
The comparison of Trump to President Obama on these two issues doesn’t exonerate the former of his numerous moral transgressions. Comparing apples to oranges, or in this case, a prune to a grape, is faulty logic as well as highly redacted history. Trump’s “true morality” has not been definitively measured yet, but may come into better focus post-Mueller. The director’s cut will have to wait for the pearly gates.
Leslie Bell
Davenport