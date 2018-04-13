President Donald Trump continues to be a seriously out of control and great danger to America and the international community.
Let us consider the following scenario: If the skies above opened and whichever deity one believes in — God, Buddha, Allah, Jehovah or others — were all present and addressing Trump on earth telling him that he is a habitual liar, crooked, unhinged, socially reprehensible misogynist, embarrassing bigot and unfit leader ruining America and the world, Trump would point to all and shout “fake news, fake news.”
Enough said. When is this treacherous Trump madness going to end?
Continue to quickly wise up America and especially the deplorable and hoodwinked Trump supporters.
Heaven help us and soon.
Michael Thomas Masters
Bettendorf