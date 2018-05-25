So the Trump administration is dismissing Venezuela’s presidential election as a “sham.” Yet President Trump himself personally congratulated Putin on his re-election despite the obvious fact that it was also a sham.
Anyone else see the glaring hypocrisy? When is Trump’s base going to wake up and see that he has been cozying up to Putin for years due to his own personal interests, not for the good of America’s relationship with this non-ally?
The majority of Republicans in Congress have thrown good sense and concern for our great nation out of the window having chosen to throw in with Trump. Apparently, their motivation is keeping their cushy jobs. Let us hope that the majority of voters will speak up loudly against all this in November.
Michele Prins
Davenport