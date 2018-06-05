In Sunday's edition of Quad-City Times, there was a letter to the editor from Judy Davidson, former chairwoman of the Scott County Republicans. Among the many disingenuous statements she made is this: "The winning response, however, is not to encourage the dismissal of Robert Mueller or Rod Rosenstein. This principle comes from a place of strength, the United States Constitution, which maintains that no one is above the law."
On another page in the same Sunday Times was an article from the Associate Press about a letter from Trump's lawyer to special counsel Robert Mueller arguing he (Trump) could not have committed obstruction because he has absolute authority over all federal investigations. The story went on to say the letter argues that a charge of illegal obstruction is moot because the Constitution empowers the president to, if he wished, terminate the inquiry, or even exercise his power to pardon.
It appears that the president or at least his lawyers believe that he (Trump) is above the law.
There is an old saying in legal circles.
"If you have the law on your side, argue the law. If you have the facts on your side, argue the facts. If you have neither the law or the facts on your side, argue loudly."
What have you perceived from the president and his minions?
John R. Martin
Davenport