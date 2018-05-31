After breakfasting and reading the two Iowa dailies to which I subscribe, two items especially remained in my memory.
The first, in the Quad-City Times, was the excellently phrased comment by Tanilo Sandoval: “I think that it (Hero Street Memorial Day Weekend Events) shows what minorities can do for our country. They talk about people, that they weren’t educated. My mother could never read or write, but she gave (two of three) of her sons for our country.” And this reminded me that Latinos, among our several ethnicities, have sent the highest percentage of soldiers to every war we have waged, including the revolution. Yet our president is allowed to insult and persecute the Latinos who were brought here as children or came as families seeking a better life for their children in this land of freedom and opportunity.
The second, in the Des Moines Register, was Rekha Basu’s remarks about Nate Boulton’s dropping out of the contest for governor of Iowa because of relatively minor sexual sins. But if he and a number of other men in similar situations are forced to give up their political careers, then why is Donald Trump, whose sins dwarf theirs, permitted to continue shredding our most cherished traditions every day?
Although the term may not have been used, there was recognition of the Greatest Generation: The warriors who fought and died to win the Second World War. And that explains a strange whirring sound I have been hearing. It comes from their turning over in their graves as our ICE program creeps ever closer to that of the German secret police of that time. Once again, millions of people will tremble each time there is a knock on their door. And who is primarily responsible for this? Donald Trump.
Donald C. Hawley
Eldridge