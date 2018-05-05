I am writing in response to Scott Pearson’s May 1 letter to the editor.
It was an interesting point he made about the questioning of a person’s Christian beliefs impacting voting choices. I don’t deny that I believe that President Trump is racist, xenophobic, misogynistic, homophobic and intolerant. So it would follow that I think that Trump voters may have one, some, or all of those beliefs. As I understand my Christian religious teachings, those descriptors of Trump and followers are the antithesis of the teachings of Jesus Christ. So I would be more comfortable with Trump's voters calling themselves “non-practicing” Christians, if Christianity is their religious view.
As a follower of Jesus Christ, I cannot show contempt for a Trump voter. I can express dismay that a citizen truly believes that Trump is a decent and moral person; or believes that the special counsel’s investigation is a witch hunt; or thinks the media is reporting “fake news;” or thinks Trump has “drained the swamp;” or believes that the tax cuts are going to help middle class and not benefit corporations. As Daniel Patrick Moynihan said, “You are entitled to your opinion. But you are not entitled to your own facts.”
We live in the United States of America. We believe in certain unalienable rights. We do not believe that a person living in the U.S. must be a certain race, creed, or color to enjoy these rights. By their words and actions, Trump voters show their disdain for these beliefs. But that is only my opinion.
Faith Endresen
Davenport