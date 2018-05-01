Leonard Pitts is right that America is a house divided, and columns like his are part of the problem.
Having strong political convictions is nothing new. Feeling contempt for opposition candidates is nothing new. Feeling, and expressing, contempt for people who vote differently than you do is new. And extremely divisive.
Many question how any sincere Christian could vote for someone whose character and past behavior and incessant tweets are so far from Christ-like. They ask that as if President Trump ran against a paragon of Christian virtues who was a faithful champion of biblical Christian values. Not quite.
What is new — and destructive to our society — is the contempt, the moral shaming, and the social segregation on the sole basis of voting for or against Trump.
The criteria for being regarded as a decent, moral person no longer has anything to do with how you actually treat others or how well your behavior aligns with transcendent moral standards. Now there is a one-question litmus test: did you vote for or against Trump? If you voted against him, you are a morally superior human being. If you voted for him, you are a racist, xenophobic, misogynistic, homophobic, intolerant, bigoted scum of the earth unfit for decent society or any meaningful relationships with the virtuous ones.
A house divided? Yes. Half of America believes the other half is scum based solely on how they vote.
Scott Pearson
Eldridge