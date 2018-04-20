My wife and I recently had the opportunity to be a part of a 16-person team that participated in a faith-based service project in Chicago. Among the numerous and diverse activities that we had an opportunity to serve were a meal and a food distribution site.
In both instances, the people we served were both in need of assistance and most appreciative of what they received.
The message “No 1 Should Go Hungry” shown on the food delivery vehicle says a lot in just five words. Despite the feelings and beliefs of some, we, the U.S., have the skills, financial means, knowledge and resources to ensure everyone is adequately feed. It seems that the only thing lacking is the desire.
Whatever your personal feelings or political beliefs, to have significant hunger issues in our country seems unnecessary.
Jim Hoepner
Davenport