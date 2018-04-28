After dealing with Younkers for decades, I am sad to see it go out of business. At the same time, there is hope that some good can come out of it.
First, this could be an opportunity for Macerich to bring in another, such as Macy's or Nordstrom, to fill the void. This would create jobs, as well as give consumers more choices.
Second, the collapse of Bon-Ton teaches a lesson about consumer confidence to other struggling retailers, especially Sears. I only hope that they heed it.
Pete Hess
Davenport