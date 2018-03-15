President Trump, in his typical hard-charging style, has vowed to correct America's long-standing trade imbalance. This has been met with the typical disdain from the Democrats and the media to anything and everything Trump.
The Sunday Quad-City Times led with a front page story, “Experts: Tariffs may spur new crises.” In the article were dire warnings that his proposed tariffs could start a trade war, which could possibly threaten the entire global economy. Note the weasel words “may,” “could,” and “possibly.”
Apparently, the global economy depends on America being the globe's patsy. In 2017, America suffered a net loss of $810 billion in total goods and services, trading with the rest of the world. The last time we had a positive trade balance was in 1970.
In hard fact, we've been in a trade war for the past 47 years and we've been losing, as measured by our industrial job loss offshore. This year is starting off no better, and nobody but the president seems to take it seriously. He's offered a simple strategy: If they want to sell to us, they have to buy from us. That seems straight forward enough, so let the "dealmaker-in-chief" do what it takes to end this national hemorrhaging.
Steve Robinson
Davenport