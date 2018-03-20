I write in response to a recent letter by Tom Keith, "Gun control doesn’t work," in which he cites research purporting to show that the average rate of homicides in the U.S. is below the world average. Really, Mr. Keith, where do you get such nonsensical information? Global Research, indeed. I assume your argument refers to gun homicides. Comparisons between per capita gun deaths in the U.S. and all other countries in the developed world have consistently shown for years, that U.S. deaths far outpace all others. These figures have become a cliché.
One recent study published by the American Journal of Medicine compared gun homicides in the U.S. to 22 other developed nations. These results revealed that gun deaths per 100,000 people in the U.S. stood at 10.2. The next highest country was Finland at 3.6. Most others were less than two. We are a violent country.
Yes, there are places in the world where gun death rates are higher than the U.S. — parts of Central America, Africa, the Middle East and Mexico where drug wars rage. But these places differ from the U.S. in very significant ways, including life expectancy, education and GDP. The U.S. stands alone among developed democracies in our level of gun violence.
I expect Mr. Keith’s data comes from the gun lobby that consistently supplies their supporters with skewed, contorted statistics that serve to keep gun sales booming. The U.S. has more guns per capita than any other place in the world. This is shameful.
Linda M. Lewis
Davenport