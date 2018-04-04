There are many issues about which I would like to write 600 words or more. I would like to explain some good grammar points. For example, the word “grab” means to snatch, seize forcibly, to snare or trap, an unlawful seizure. Better words are: to acquire, attain, get, procure, obtain, secure, or, take.
Another issue is gambling. More than $10 million have been lost in gambling in the Quad-Cities in the past five years. That is $2 million a year that families and charities could have put to good use, but it was wasted by people suffering from the illusion of getting rich. They say, “If you don’t play, you can’t win.” I say, “If you don’t play, you can’t lose.”
Abortion is another issue close to my heart. One article begins with the fact that, “Abortions are very safe.” They are certainly not safe for the embryo or fetus. Then they quibble over how many weeks old this precious human being should be before he or she is too old to kill. Really?
Finally, marriage is to be between a man and a woman. Homosexuals have several letters to represent all the possibilities. However, they always leave out the letter "S." The letter "S" stands for “straight."
I believe these things because of two witnesses: God and common sense. You may disagree, but you do at your own peril.
Jerry Willis
Moline