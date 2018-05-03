Subscribe for 17¢ / day

To anyone thinking of moving to the self-righteous city of Walcott, don’t. It posts false statements in its own local newsletter, yet blames me for a controlled burn in town — for my mom, no less. I know railroad and landscape. Funny thing is, I’m at fault.

You also have a “no-no” thing — a maintenance person that can hardly mow grass correctly.

Have the city inspector, fire department or police been called?

In closing, I hope no one in town smokes or drinks. Both are bad for your health.

Kent A. Helble

Durant, Iowa

