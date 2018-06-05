I just quit all social media platforms. I deleted my personal information and deactivated my accounts. I had been a user of social media platforms for years. I enjoyed sharing ideas and staying in touch with friends and family. But I now believe that the damage being done to our society by social media platforms far outweighs any benefits to me personally.
The last straw for me was Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s disclosure that Facebook cavalierly gathers far more personal data about its users (including phone, text and location info) than Facebook had previously divulged. It is obvious that Facebook will never change its lucrative business practices when more 2 billion people continue to use its platform.
Social media companies use social engineering techniques to manipulate people into participating on their platforms. They sell the personal information that they collect from their users to help companies target us with advertising and disinformation. Social media companies provide sophisticated algorithms that allow the personal data they collect to be weaponized against us, creating global hyper-consumerism and hyper-partisanship at levels not previously possible. In this manner, social media platforms enable the disintegration of our global society, dividing and distracting us, while spreading fear and anger around the world.
I encourage everyone to stop using all social media platforms. Use the free time that you gain to do something productive. Get some exercise. Call your mom. Play with your kids. And know that you are doing something to make this world a better place for everyone.
Richard Patterson
Hampton