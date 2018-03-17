I had just had brain surgery to remove a tumor and completed radiation. I am back in the office just two months later with blurry vision in my left eye.
I had multiple new white matter lesions on my MRI. I got a diagnosis of optic neuritis of my left eye. I could not believe I could have something else wrong with me. I was officially diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in early 2010.
When my body temperature would rise, I would get blurry vision and an electric sensation down my arms and legs. I got very down on myself and did not want to do anything. Everything made me think about these symptoms and everything made me think about this diagnosis.
My husband and I had only been married a few years and were in talks about when to start having children. I did not want to pass down anything to them and I wanted to be around for them when they were older. Then my neurologist had a talk with me: “You live your life like you don’t have MS.” If you want to have babies, have babies. If you want to go for a walk, walk.
So I did both. Every year, we walk to end MS with our two beautiful kids. Every year, we raise money to end MS so nobody has to contemplate having kids or going for a simple walk. Please walk with me May 5 at Walk MS: Quad-Cities.
Katie Gimbel
Long Grove