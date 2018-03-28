Among the chants heard at the March 24 March for Our Life were “vote them out.” Yet the problem of gun violence is not solved simply by replacing Republicans with Democrats. A comprehensive response to the problem involves an honest look at our culture of death. And to address this culture of death, we need to consider what has been a blind spot for both parties lately: the foreign and domestic effects of increasing United States militarization. Many of the mass shooters had military training. And for those who didn’t, they nonetheless grew up in context of 15 years of a deadly, worldwide war on terror.
All of this normalizes violence. Violent video games are maybe part of that, but I see them as a symptom rather than a cause. And still, it is not only video games we should consider. Why do we feel compelled to venerate soldiers at nearly every sporting event? Why do we need to have firework explosions seemingly all year?
What used to be occasional has now become ordinary. Shooting, explosions and the ritual valorization of killing constitute the cultural framework in which a few people decide that for some reason other people (and themselves) deserve to be killed. We need more than just marches in support of gun-restrictive politicians. Until we start marching against all politicians who are supporting endless war, and the proliferation of war weapons both at home at abroad, we will be doing little more than chanting into the wind.
Tadd Ruetenik
Davenport