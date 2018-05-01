Jon Alexander’s April 20 column “BRAC-proofing the arsenal?” was an excellent illustration of a difficult problem in the United States — the effects of the military-industrial complex. Alexander rightly criticized the fact that the U.S. thinks it needs to create enemies to justify its $700 billion budget in supposed defense spending. He then notes how the Quad-Cities is unfortunately caught up in this, since its economy depends on the Rock Island Arsenal.
Alexander is correct. All of this is indeed “the political reality of our time. And it’s only right that Quad-Cities continues to get its share of the pie.” Yet would we make the same conclusion if we were dependent, for example, on the creation of domestic weapons that have been used in the much publicized school shootings? Certainly in that case, we would not be defending the “political reality” of school shootings, as National Rifle Association apologists do.
The arsenal depends on wars that have killed more people internationally than any domestic killer has. Saying we need these wars, and this huge budget, to defend against terrorists is similar to saying that the answer to school shootings is to arm the teachers.
More weapons is not the answer. It’s unfortunate that we do not see in international policy what we see in domestic policy. If we truly believe in changing the world, we have to re-evaluate U.S. interventionism, even if we Quad-Citians have to sacrifice some of our personal economic security.
Tadd Ruetenik, Ph.D.
Davenport
Editor's note: Ruetenik is a professor of philosophy at St. Ambrose University.