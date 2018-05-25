I truly wonder if many individuals who are so obsessed with abortion have involved in their lives the exploration of children who are born into families who do not want them and will never show them any love. Have they adopted unwanted children? Do they visit and interact with unwanted children? Do they support financially any unwanted children?
Everyday, you read in the paper or on the Internet about the lives of some of these children are. Recently, we read about 10 children in Fairfield, CA. who were rescued from a filthy, abusive home that were strangled, punched, shot with crossbows and subjected to waterboarding by their father with their mother doing nothing. How much have people like letter writer Ruth Weber done to stop situations like that? And who gives people like Ms. Weber the right to control others lives and decisions?
So far clinics that helped lower income women have been forced to close in Iowa. Ms. Weber, may like your Gov. Reynolds, but I think she is selfish and cruel to treat Iowans in this manner.
I'm glad I live in Illinois.
Thelma A. Morris
East Moline