In a recent newspaper story, three women accused then-gubernatorial candidate Nate Boulton of sexual misconduct. All three women are lawyers, and two of them went to law school with him.
My question: Why is this being brought up now? One woman said Boulton repeatedly grabbed her rear in a bar in 2015 while his wife was nearby. The other two said he behaved inappropriately towards them during law school social gatherings about a decade ago.
I ask again, why is this being brought up now? The June 5 primary election was less than two weeks away, making it difficult or impossible for him to run in said election. The three women, if these acts had occurred, could have made the allegations long before now, even before he ran for state senator.
All three women are lawyers and have the capacity to take action against him, but why did they wait? Why did two of them wait for a decade and the other for three years? This does not make sense to me, and I wish to know why this has occurred now of all times.
Jeffrey Medinger
Clinton