Why did Gov. Reynolds and Sen. Schneider, R-West Des Moines, hire the Koch brothers-funded Reason Foundation to look at IPERS? Why does she say no changes to IPERS this session but will not say anything about 2019? Why is there Senate File 45 that eliminates IPERS as we know it starting July 1, 2019? Why has she said IPERS is stable, secure, strong and well-managed, but won’t say that she supports keeping it a defined benefit (pension) program?
IPERS is an award-winning, top 10 percent in the nation system that affects over 355,000 Iowans, so why is she looking to fix something that isn’t broken?
IPERS, like programs in Minnesota, South Dakota and Nebraska should be a selling point to bring workers to Iowa. IPERS has $30 billion in assets, spends $1.8 billion a year that goes into Iowa’s economy, and increased assets by $2.5 billion or 11 percent last year. What a great system that works for employers and employees.
IPERS is 81.4 percent funded, based upon a conservative 7 percent return, to make sure it is sound. Anything over 80 percent is considered great and it will be fully funded in 27 years. The naysayers argue it isn’t fully funded. Is your mortgage or do you pay it off over time? IPERS has worked well for 65 years so why is the governor and her party looking to change the program? That hurts Iowa’s public employers, employees, and our economy. It makes no sense not to talk about what their future plans are but it is an election year.
John Brostad
Storm Lake, Iowa