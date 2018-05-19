Republican voters in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District have a choice for Representative other than Chris Peters who is on the ballot. He is a Libertarian turned Republican who ran in 2016 and was defeated by Dave Loebsack. What makes him think he can win this year?
Republicans can write-in Ginny Caligiuri as their choice for this position. She is a conservative Christian and was the Iowa Congressional Prayer Caucus director who organized the Bible Reading Marathon in all 99 counties. She is a former bank vice-president, small business owner, and entrepreneur. Building on Trump’s tax reform, she will work to foster opportunities for small and medium-sized business owners.
Ginny is pro-life, pro-traditional marriage, pro-Second Amendment, pro-President Trump, pro- military and veterans, pro-small government, and pro-Israel.
If you are a part of the silent majority who elected President Trump, then Ginny Caligiuri is the write-in candidate to vote for in the primary election on June 5. Spell her name correctly and darken in the oval.
Put a true Republican on the ballot in November.
Dorothy Cackley
Keokuk