We all believed in the Easter Bunny, Santa Clause, The Tooth Fairy and being charged honestly by the water company. When we were kids, that would be expected. In the real world, the bills from the water company are questionable.
When I questioned my water bill, I had a water leak or it was my meter. My December and January bills were each $29.22. The difference was, my wife was only home for six days of the January billing period and left to visit a relative in Florida. The bills stayed the same. I am a landlord of a duplex with one meter for both apartments. The bill from Nov. 21 to Dec. 20 was $52.95 and the bill from Dec. 21 to Jan. 22 was $62.45, The couple from one apartment went on vacation for 13 days during the December and January billing periods.
The woman I talked to was a supervisor in Davenport. She hung up on me. I called The Iowa Utility Board. Staff weren't very nice to me.
My water meter was exchanged and tested at low flow or running slow and yet with a new water meter, my next three bills stayed the same.
I contacted Iowa Sen. Jim Lykam, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst and The Iowa Customer Protection Agency about these bills. There is nothing they can do to fight The Iowa Utility Board or the water company.
David Dorris
Davenport