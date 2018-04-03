Unfortunately, there are many who think that young people have no right to express their opinions because they do not have real-world experience. Fortunately, many of our Revolutionary War leaders spoke up even though they were young.
Many heroes like: Deborah Sampson, 15; Sybil Ludington, 15; Peggy Shippen, 16; Marquis de Lafayette, 18; James Monroe, 18; Charles Pickney, 18; Henry Lee III, 20; John Turnbull, 20; Aaron Burr, 20; Nathan Hale, 21; Alexander Hamilton, 21, were indispensable to winning our freedom from England. We must also be thankful for the energy of young people during the Vietnam War protests as well as the work for civil rights.
Our country could not provide the democracy our founders envisioned without the idealism of youth.
Julie Stewart Ziesman
Waukee, Iowa