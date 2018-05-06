An attack on choice
Ladies, be aware when you attend a River Bandits game that you are supporting co-owner Roby Smith. Smith, our Republican state senator, under the cover of darkness, voted on a law to remove women’s rights to make their own health care decisions with the so-called heartbeat bill.
This is not even a thinly veiled assault on the rights of Iowans to make their own choices, it is an all out attack.
Regardless of your views on abortion, why would you continue to allow these few legislators to block your freedom to make your own life decisions? Just how many millions of dollars will we Iowa taxpayers pony up to defend a pretty clearly unconstitutional law?
Ask your neighbor if they think the government, or you, should be peeking into their windows and telling them how to live their lives. Ask your neighbor who needs access to mental health care why our government abandoned them. Ask your neighbor whose children are receiving a diminishing education why their state government is chasing Mississippi to be ranked No. 50. Ask your neighbor why are we copying the fiscal plan of Kansas when Kansas is about $5 billion in debt because of its plan?
There are a few great things happening in the state of Iowa these days, but these are despite our legislature, not because of them.
Ladies and gentlemen: Call, march, write and vote.
Also, ensure that you know the increasingly restrictive voter laws when you do go to vote.
Barb Walsh
Bettendorf
Keep gov’t out
of ovaries
From atop their very own high horse of infallibility Iowa legislative Republicans are bent on playing God with an edict that bans abortion at a point in which these politicians consider a fetus to be more preciously important than a woman who is most likely a very dear wife, mother and friend to others. These Republicans intend to use the power of government to eliminate the capacity of a woman to exercise her God-given conscience as best she can do when faced with a grave personal matter of life and death. Such a woman in the past has been free to exercise her conscience with the loving support of family and friends, trusted medical council, and with any salving ministry that the woman’s faith may draw unto her.
This new right-wing restriction is issued from the same ex cathedra seat of earthly infallibility that has empowered these Republican deities to insist that big-bad-government shall in no way limit their just right to personally go armed with a gun so that they can blow away anyone they deem to in anyway be a danger to them.
Sam Osborne
West Branch, Iowa