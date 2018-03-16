Today's Letters to the Editor that where published in the Quad-City Times.
Letter: Norris can save Iowa
A savior has arisen: arisen in the political, not the religious sense.
So let this message go out to everyone — to Democrats, independents, enlightened Republicans and supporters of smaller parties. Let it go out to all Iowans, regardless of religion and race, because this savior has worked with and for all of you. Yet he remains a true Iowa Democrat with true Iowa values and he is a man who truly cares for Iowans. Do you doubt me? Get out your telephones or sit down at your computers and become acquainted with John Norris. You will find that I am telling you the truth that his entire life has been a preparation for being governor of Iowa at this dark and dangerous time when both our state and our nation are faced with so many difficult and complex problems.
Our first task is to carry him through the Democratic primary. There, 80 percent of the voters have been older than 55. In these harrowing times, we need support from every age group. So, lassies and lads in your 40s, it will be your responsibility to go and cast your vote for John Norris. And, of course, we will expect to find you youngsters in your 30s and 20s to be there when we arrive.
Donald C. Hawley
Eldridge
Letter: Boyd was always there
I met Jeff Boyd at our son’s first freshman baseball game, and, like most parents watching, you get to know each other pretty well by the time they are seniors.
One of the first things that struck me about Jeff was how he was open to everyone and willing to help in any situation, whether it be working on the fields and equipment or helping in a family matter. Jeff took the time. It always impressed me that a guy who spent half of his career undercover, going to dangerous places and doing things most people would not want to experience, hadn’t become that calloused, hard-nosed cop. I think he trusts people and people can trust him. If you ever need a cop, Jeff is the one you hope would come to your door.
Jeff is running for sheriff in Rock Island County now, and he is going from door to door to get your vote. He has opened himself to any questions and he knows all the issues. He is doing it the way it should be done. He does not have a political machine that gives him the job. This gives him the respect of the people and the people who will work with him.
Jeff has a lovely wife and three intelligent, talented kids who love him. This is a great success in itself. Jeff also has good friends who would like to see him win on election day. Jeff has my vote on March 20.
Stephen Buller
Moline
Letter: Equity bill doesn't cut it
The governor of Iowa slapped the Davenport School District and the School Board in the face.
How dare she come to Davenport to sign that pittance of a funding bill in front of students she and the Iowa government are shortchanging. A pen — that is what this bill will buy a Davenport student — a pen per student of Iowa. How embarrassing.
I am so proud that the superintendent did not attend. The district should have told her to go to some rural district to sign this bill, it answers their busing shortfalls. In no means does it help any students being underfunded in Iowa. Shame on you, Governor.
Jim Hayek
Davenport
Letter: There are bipartisan solutions
The struggle for comprehensive health care in the United States continues, however there are a few bright spots where bipartisanship has helped consumers. The Senate passed the Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Act of 2017 due to the efforts of U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, along with U.S. representatives Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee, and Joe Kennedy III, D-Massachusetts. This bill moved quickly through Congress because both parties recognized the importance of affordable and accessible hearing health care. The Act will make OTC hearing aids available to adults with mild to moderate hearing loss at a much lower cost. The Food and Drug Administration will regulate this new category of OTC hearing aids to ensure they meet the same high standards that all other medical devices must meet.
U.S. Reps. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, and Pete Olson, R-Texas, co-sponsored another bipartisan success, which addresses diabetes care.
President Trump signed S. 920 creating the National Clinical Care Commission Act bringing together the best clinical endocrinologists, specialists and health care professionals in search of a cure for diabetes. They will identify gaps in care, eliminate duplication across all federal agencies, identify best practices, evaluate existing programs, and maximize effectiveness of diabetes research.
These are just two examples of the power of bipartisan cooperation to improve health care. Write or call your representatives and encourage them to reach across the aisle to create the world’s best health care system for all Americans.
Doug McCollum
Rock Island
Letter: Boyd thinks for himself
I used to babysit Jeff when he was a little boy. He was his own little man and even to this day, he is a very independent thinker. I am so very proud of him for seeking the sheriff’s position in Rock Island County once again.
Jeff Boyd is a man of true character, a man who stands by the courage of his convictions. He is putting himself out there, to you, the people, as a true leader should. Jeff Boyd wants your vote, and he is making himself available to you. I encourage you to reach out to him with your questions. His email is sheriffjeffboyd@gmail.com.
Jeff Boyd is the most qualified to serve as our Rock Island County sheriff. His resume of accomplishments, education, years and depth of experience and community involvement is outstanding. He has a solid understanding of the county budget, the inner workings of the sheriff’s department and what we, the taxpayers, need and want. He is a bipartisan leader, a man of integrity and truth. Join me in voting Jeff Boyd for Sheriff on Tuesday.
Vickie Belman
East Moline
Editor’s note: Belman is Jeff Boyd’s cousin
Letter: Boyd won't bow to party
I want to tell the citizens and voters of Rock Island County why I am so very proud of my son, Jeff Boyd, who’s running for sheriff.
First, it’s because of the “high road” he’s taken, which I won’t, against those that do not want him to run or win. Of course, I’m talking about the “corrupt” leaders of the Rock Island County Democratic Party. They’ve done everything they can to stop Jeff, from “illegally” taking his name off the ballot in the previous election to recently having the state try to take away his pension.
This is because Jeff has never been and will never be a “lapdog” for the party. He thinks for himself and does what he thinks is right, no matter what the party leaders want. If you read between the lines, it’s obvious why, for very political and national reasons, they don’t want him to win. I believe you know what I mean. Jeff was, and will always be a bipartisan leader and has never played politics, especially with taxpayer’s money.
It’s simple, you need Jeff Boyd as your sheriff, and not the “replacement” you now have.
Ron Boyd
Winter Springs, Florida
Editor’s note: Ron Boyd is Jeff Boyd’s father.
Letter: Debt is GOP's fault
Tell me why for years the GOP always wanted to cut the budget, but now they want to it to sky rocket?
Several years ago, when Bill Clinton was president, they passed a law that you pay as you go. Debt started to come down. Then, under President Bush, they forgot that law and debt went up. Then, when President Obama came into office, the debt continued to rise while he was trying to get us out of the worst depression this country has been in in 80 years. The GOP screamed.
Then, in his last four years, a law was passed to set limits on spending and debt came down.
But now, with President Trump, they threw out that law and are going to make our debt soar.
This debt belongs to the GOP and nobody else.
Johnnie E. Cox
Davenport