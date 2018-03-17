Today's Letters to the Editor that where published in the Quad-City Times.
Letter: Walk to fight MS
I had just had brain surgery to remove a tumor and completed radiation. I am back in the office just two months later with blurry vision in my left eye.
I had multiple new white matter lesions on my MRI. I got a diagnosis of optic neuritis of my left eye. I could not believe I could have something else wrong with me. I was officially diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in early 2010.
When my body temperature would rise, I would get blurry vision and an electric sensation down my arms and legs. I got very down on myself and did not want to do anything. Everything made me think about these symptoms and everything made me think about this diagnosis.
My husband and I had only been married a few years and were in talks about when to start having children. I did not want to pass down anything to them and I wanted to be around for them when they were older. Then my neurologist had a talk with me: “You live your life like you don’t have MS.” If you want to have babies, have babies. If you want to go for a walk, walk.
So I did both. Every year, we walk to end MS with our two beautiful kids. Every year, we raise money to end MS so nobody has to contemplate having kids or going for a simple walk. Please walk with me May 5 at Walk MS: Quad-Cities.
Katie Gimbel
Long Grove
Letter: Watch for bikers
It is getting to that time of year where people will be garaging the four wheels to hop on two. It seemed like last year I heard about more motorcycle involved accidents in the area than I have ever in my life.
I myself ride and would like to remind people that though it can be a motorcyclist's fault for the cause of an accident, it is we the bikers who receive the worst of it. Look twice, Quad-Cities.
Sean Ashby
Davenport
Letter: Boyd in it for right reasons
I am the proud son of Jeff Boyd, candidate for Rock Island County sheriff. My dad has always been an advocate for people. He is a compassionate man.
Having spent more than 24 years in law enforcement, with much of that time undercover, my dad has seen and experienced just about everything. Collectively, these experiences could harden a person’s heart. Not my dad. He always believed in people and giving them opportunities to change and make a difference in their lives. I remember when a guy reached out to my father shortly after getting out of prison on drug charges, of which my dad had worked that case. This gentleman was making changes in his life, focusing on a career and his family. He had asked my father for a letter of recommendation and support for a career opportunity. My dad was more than happy to help him. This gentleman landed the job, he was grateful to my dad for his help and for believing in him.
My father deserves the sheriff’s position; he wants this job for all of the right reasons. My dad cares about people. He is a true bipartisan leader. He is accessible. He goes above and beyond to serve you.
Vote for my dad, Jeff Boyd, for sheriff on Tuesday. He is the best choice.
Nick Boyd
Rock Island
Editor’s note: Nick Boyd is Jeff Boyd’s son.
Letter: Augie support was fantastic
On behalf of Augustana College and the Department of Athletics, a heartfelt “thank you” to the tremendous support afforded to the Vikings’ men’s basketball program by the Quad-Cities community the past few weeks. The enthusiastic, standing room-only crowds at the Carver Center for our College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin and NCAA Tournament contests created a tremendous game atmosphere for all of the participating teams.
Additionally, we are grateful for the outstanding media coverage provided by the local electronic and print media. The last few weekend’s at the Carver Center epitomized our tag line: ”Augustana College, a family-friendly, front row seat to big-time, small college sports.”
Michael Zapolski
Rock Island
Editor’s note: Zapolski is director of athletics for Augustana College
Letter: Boyd supports family, county
Leadership is a lot like parenthood. It’s a big responsibility that places the betterment of others in your hands. My father, Jeff Boyd, has always been a phenomenal parent and a great leader. He’s dedicated nearly half of his life to the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department, and he loves serving others with all of his being. He’s been a coach, a mentor, a role-model, and the best dad I could ask for. He gave his all to the sheriff’s position a few years ago, and he’s ready to do it again in order to serve the county he loves so much.
As we inch closer to Tuesday's primary election, I encourage you to vote for Jeff Boyd. I know he will give everything he has to offer to you, the people of Rock Island County, just as he has done for me for more than 18 years.
My father has always been committed to doing the right thing by his family and his community. So, I urge you once again to vote Jeff Boyd for sheriff because the love, drive, and dedication he has for serving the people will only make Rock Island County a better place.
Conner Boyd
Rock Island
Editor’s note: Conner Boyd is Jeff Boyd’s son.