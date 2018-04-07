Comics and science-fiction fans had a bang up time at the annual Q-C Comic Con rocketing into the Hampton Inn in Moline last weekend, perusing various collectibles and back issues of their favorite titles.
-- Sean Leary
OUT & ABOUT: Q-C Comic Con
Jared and Curt Schmidgall of Burlington got a kick out of the con.
Marcus Gray of Davenport and Steve Ash of Moline sold their comics.
Herb Crooke of Eldridge had a good time.
Madison Wells of Bettendorf helmed the door.
Matt Riemer of Moline showed off some framed artwork.
Aaaron Schmidgal of Mediapolis repped for Captain America.
Tim Johnson and Ryan Franks were on hand for the Mellow Blue Planet stand.
Jason Chasteen of Onieda enjoyed the event.
Patrick McLaughlin signed copies of his sci-fi novel The Zoo.
Chris Peterson, Jennifer Boisen and Justin Boisen trekked in from Knoxville.
Chris Budel came down from Minneapolis to ply his wares.
Shaun and Sadie Taets of Silvis enjoyed some father and daughter time.
