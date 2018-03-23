Technically speaking

Katy Loving, 11, of Aledo uses the old foot pick as she grabs a ring with her foot, Sunday, March 18, 2018, during the Rock Island Parks & Recreation's first underwater egg hunt at Rock Island Fitness and Activities Center. Each ring represented an egg. Camera: HERO3+ Black Edition Lens: 2.8 mm (in 35mm: 15.0 mm) Exposure: 1/30 sec; f/2.8; ISO 228 Normal program; Centerweighted-Average

-- John Schultz

OUTTAKES

1 of 6

 

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments