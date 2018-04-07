Technically speaking

Clinton's Ethan Barry crosses the finish line just ahead of Bettendorf's Nigel McIntosh in the 100-meter dash during the Ira Dunsworth Relays at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport on Thursday, April 5, 2018. Camera: Canon EOS 6D Lens: EF16-35mm f/2.8 II USM at 25mm Exposure: 1/800 sec; f/8; ISO; 2000 Aperture priority

-- Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times

Outtakes

1 of 6

 

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments