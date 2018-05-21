May 4, 1933-May 18, 2018
DAVENPORT — Funeral services for Peter F. Koos, 85, of Davenport, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 25, 2018, at the Cunnick-Collins Mortuary Chapel in Davenport. Burial with military honors will be held at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. The family will greet friends on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the mortuary. Mr. Koos died on Friday, May 18, 2018, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
Peter Francis Koos was born on May 4, 1933, the son of Peter and Frances (Bettendorf) Koos. After graduating from Rock Island High School, he enlisted in the United States Army and served four years during the Korean Conflict. On August 17, 1957, he married Sharon L. Sergeant in Moline. Mr. Koos had worked at the former Oscar Mayer foods in Davenport for 47 years retiring in 1998. He was a life-long member of the Knights of Columbus, had served as softball and basketball coach, and also had served on the Northwest Little League Board. Mr. Koos loved hunting and fishing and recently participated with the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
Surviving members of the family include his wife, Sharon of Davenport; a son, Doug (Julie) Koos of Davenport; and four grandchildren, Hilary, Jordan, Kaylee and Quentin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Anita, Marion, Zella and Mildred; and a brother, Ernest, in infancy.
The family would like to express a special note of thanks to all of their friends, family, neighbors, and especially Maggie Pena-Verbout, for their help, support and encouragement these last few months.
Memorials may be made to the Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities.
Online memories and condolences may be left to the family at Cunnick-Collins.com.
