Pleasant Valley senior Ellie Spelhaug has a laugh with her coach Jennifer Goetz, Monday, March 19, 2018, on the bench during second half action of the 19th annual All-Star girls basketball game held at the Roy J. Carver Center on the campus of Augustana College. The Illinois All-Stars won the game 86-57.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.