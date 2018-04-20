About 250 Pleasant Valley High School students staged a walk out this morning against gun violence, and to commemorate the anniversary of the shooting at Columbine High School 19-years ago.
More to follow.
About 250 Pleasant Valley High School students staged a walk out this morning against gun violence, and to commemorate the anniversary of the shooting at Columbine High School 19-years ago.
More to follow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.