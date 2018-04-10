Baseball
Alleman combines for perfect game: Jono Berry, Collin Rogiers, Erik Hoffman, Sam Mattecheck and Hunter Love combined on a perfect game as the Pioneers defeated Morrison 9-0 on Tuesday.
The Pioneers (9-1) scored four runs in the fourth and three runs in the sixth inning, taking advantage of two Morrison errors.
Girls soccer
Pleasant Valley 1, Davenport North 0: Ellie Scranton scored in the 21st minute to spur the Class 3A No. 12 Spartans (4-0, 1-0) to a win over Davenport North (1-2, 0-1) in the MAC opener for both teams.
Pleasant Valley controlled the match, outshooting the Wildcats 19-2 but Aerianna Trowers made seven saves for North.
Alleman 8, Rock Island 1: Freshmen Kendall Wendt and Ella DeSmet combined for four goals and an assist, and senior Dora Cacari set up two of those goals and added one of her own for Alleman (4-4, 1-1 Western Big Six).
Rock Island (2-5, 1-1) got a penalty kick goal from Mirsa Boyer in the first half but that was all the Rocks would get.
Quincy 13, Galesburg 0: Quincy (3-5-1, 1-0) rolled to a win over Galesburg (0-7-1, 0-2) in Western Big Six play.
