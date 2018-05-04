Baseball
Alleman 6, Rock Island 1: Having a “bend-but-don’t-break” defense is a saying typically reserved for football season, but the phrase seems somewhat fitting for Alleman baseball and starting pitcher Sam Mattecheck.
Mattecheck improved to 6-0 on the mound, and kept the Pioneers in the Western Big 6 Conference title hunt with a 6-1 win at Rock Island on Friday. Game 2 of the doubleheader is at 2 p.m. today.
Mattecheck allowed plenty of contact and walked four, but the junior right-hander held the Rocks to just two hits and struck out five. RI (13-11, 4-5 Big 6) ended the shutout when pinch-hitter Austin Ford singled in Charlie Allison in the seventh inning after Mattecheck walked the first two hitters.
The Alleman (23-4, 7-2 Big 6) defense committed two errors, but prevented Rocky hits and kept them from producing multiple runs. Andrew Barrett’s diving catch at second base ended the game with two men on base.
— Drake Lansman, Lee News Network
Softball
United Township 6, Quincy 1: United Township junior catcher Brandi LaFountaine took over pitching against Quincy with runners at first and second on walks and no outs in the sixth inning, the Blue Devils having scored their first run of the game on a Roni Winegerter home run. Flipping spots in the battery, LaFountaine proceeded to strike out the side, the last two outs on called third strikes.
That preserved the Panthers' win in Game 1 of a weekend series. Game 2 will be at 10 a.m. today back at UT's diamond.
Kyla Schumaker, in her first at-bats since injuring a hand early in the season, doubled in her first two times at the plate for the Panthers. She was part of a three-freshman infielder, with another, first baseman Ella Park, driving in a run in the fourth.
— Marc Nesseler, Lee News Network
Boys soccer
Muscatine 1, North Scott 0: Penalty kicks seemed inevitable. As was the case for most of the game, both Muscatine and North Scott had chances in the first 18 minutes of overtime, but most of them didn’t challenge the opposing goalie.
In fact, Muscatine coach Jose Varela had already selected the Muskies’ penalty kickers, but seniors Antonio Melendez and Josh Hutton had other plans.
Matthew Joseph was fouled just outside the North Scott box in the 98th minute, giving the Muskies a chance to set up a free kick. Melendez struck it perfectly, and the ball sailed straight to Hutton, who rose above the defense and headed it into the back of the net.
Just like that the game was over, and Hutton sprinted up the field to celebrate a 1-0 win with his teammates.
— Evan Riggs, Muscatine Journal
Girls soccer
Bettendorf 2, Davenport Central 0: Bettendorf got goals from Mia Griffin and Abby Schafer in getting a MAC win over Davenport Central on Friday.
Griffin's goal came on a penalty kick.
Justine Pearson got two saves in shutting out the Blue Devils.
North Scott 1, Alleman 0: Freshman Faith Rains got her first goal, and it was the only one North Scott needed as the Lancers topped the Pioneers Friday.
North Scott outshot Alleman 12-1 on the night.
Alleman keeper Megan Tanghe had a busy night, with 10 saves. North Scott keeper Heather Hoeger had one save in the shutout.
