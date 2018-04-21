Girls soccer
Cedar Rapids Washington 1 Assumption 0 (PK): The top-ranked Assumption girls suffered their first loss of the season Saturday as they fell 3-1 in penalty kicks to Cedar Rapids Washington.
Neither team could muster a goal in regulation. Assumption fell to 5-1 on the season.
Boys soccer
Cedar Rapids Xavier 4, North Scott 1: 2A third-ranked Xavier handed North Scott a loss on Saturday as they took down the Lancers 4-1
Baseball
Alleman 3-11, Quincy 2-0: While it wasn't perfect, Sam Mattecheck's no-hitter was enough to earn Alleman a close victory in Game 1 of its doubleheader with Quincy on Saturday.
And after eking out the first game win, the floodgates opened for the Alleman offense as they routed the Blue Devils in the second game to complete the Western Big Six sweep.
Mattecheck walked three and hit two batters, but struck out seven and only gave up two unearned runs. Andrew Barrett was the offensive star, scoring Alleman's first run and knocking in its next two as part of a 2-3 game at the plate.
In Game 2, Jono Berry scattered three hits and struck out six in getting the shutout. Alleman got one hit from each batter in its lineup and worked Quincy's pitching for eight walks in the five-inning win.
Galesburg 5-10, United Township 0-0: Galesburg's pitching shut down UT's offense on Saturday as the Panthers only managed two hits in the Western Big Six doubleheader.
Tyler Runkle and Payton Swan picked up UT's hits in Game 2 after the Panthers were no-hit by Galesburg's Nicholas Fields in the opener.
Cole Walker threw a complete game for UT in the opener, allowing two earned runs.
Softball
United Township 12-8, Galesburg 6-5: The days of Quad-Cities Western Big Six softball teams thinking games against the Galesburg Silver Streaks are a lock to sweep are long over.
“It used to be that you’d just come down here and get a couple of Ws, but we really had to work it,” said UT pitcher and slugger Brandi LaFountaine, who hit a decisive sixth-inning grand slam and had 3-plus innings of shutout relief pitching in an 8-5, second-game win. She also hit a home run and drove in three in a 12-6 opening win.
Galesburg, 8-8, 1-5 in the Big Six, had chances to sweep this doubleheader instead of getting swept. The Streaks led 5-4 with two innings left in the first game. However, a three-run sixth and then a four-run seventh, the latter capped by a three-run home run by winning pitcher Jaycie Cline, flipped the outcome.
In the second game, Galesburg led 5-2 with three innings left, and 5-4 with two remaining, but LaFountaine’s grannie led to another UT win for which it had to fight.
— Marc Nesseler, Lee News Network
