Boys soccer

Bettendorf wins Waukee Classic: The Bulldogs picked up a pair of wins over ranked teams in winning the Waukee Classic on Saturday.

Ian Silva scored the game's only goal in topping the 3A seventh-ranked hosts 1-0.

Bettendorf, which is ranked fourth in 3A, also beat that level's 10th ranked squad, defeating Johnston 3-1. Dustin Harris scored two goals in the victory.

Davenport West wins Lancer Invite title: The Lancer invite came down to penalty kicks, and Davenport West came out on top, beating Davenport Central in a game that had ended in a 0-0 tie.

Both West and Central won both of their pool play matches, with West beating Pleasant Valley and Kokuk and Central beating North Scott and Western Dubuque.

Pleasant Valley shut out North Scott in the third place game.

Iowa City High 3, Assumption 0: The Knights were felled by 3A's sixth ranked squad as Iowa City High scored all three of its goals in the first 15 minutes of its victory Saturday.

Gaige Ash made nine saves for Assumption.

