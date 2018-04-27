Girls soccer
Bettendorf 2, Burlington 0: Goals from Abby Scafer and Jay Cangas powered the Bulldogs to a Mississippi Athletic Conference win Friday.
Justine Pearson made three saves in posting the shutout for Bettendorf.
