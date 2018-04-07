Girls soccer
Bettendorf 4, Ames 3: The Bettendorf girls soccer team made it two top 10 wins in a 24-hour period.
After knocking off Iowa City West on Friday, the Class 3A eighth-ranked Bulldogs took down top-ranked and defending state champion Ames at the Bettendorf Invitational.
Pleasant Valley 1, Downers Grove South 0 (3-1 PK): Spartan goalkeeper Jenna Ruccolo stopped 15 shots and Pleasant Valley connected on a trio of penalty kicks to beat Downers Grove South in what was a scoreless tie though overtime.
Gretchen Strobbe, Grace Necker and Rory Donahue found the back of the net on penalty kicks for PV, and Ruccolo only let one Downers Grove South PK past her to grab the win for the Spartans. It moved Pleasant Valley to 2-0 at the Bettendorf Girls Soccer Invitational, having beaten Springfield (Mo.) Catholic on Friday.
Baseball
Moline 12-16, Quincy 3-4: The Maroons piled on the runs in the late innings in a Western Big Six sweep of Quincy on Saturday.
Moline trailed 3-1 in the opener before exploding for five runs in the fifth inning, then tacked on six more over the next two frames in order to thwart any hope of a comeback for the Blue Devils.
Jordan Benson took the win, striking out 13 while giving up two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings. Brody Harding went 3-5 with a home run, a double and three runs scored, and Eric Maffie also homered as part of a 2-4 day with five RBIs.
Nick Drobushevich added three hits of his own in Game 1 along with scoring three runs and driving in three.
In Game 2, the Maroons were knotted at one with the Blue Devils through three innings before edging ahead with single runs in the fourth and fifth. The big blow, however, came in the sixth as the Maroons struck for 12 runs.
Carter Schierbrock pitched a six-inning complete game for the win, and Moline got four hits, including a home run, and four RBIs from Maffie. Drobushevich also homered and drove in three.
Softball
Moline 15-6, Quincy 9-3: The Moline and Quincy softball players, coaches and fans could market T-shirts after Saturday touting “I survived the 2018 Western Big 6 opener.”
The conference-season-opening doubleheader at Bob Seitz Field started as it ended, with a temperature of 37 degrees and a wind chill of 28.
Over eight cold hours after the scheduled start time, there was plenty of softball action, with Moline pulling out the sweep, 15-9 and 6-3. However, the weather took its toll. It was especially tough on the pitchers, with 19 walks, 4 hit batters, 4 wild pitches and 2 passed balls.
Moline’s stars of the first game were catcher Sydney Jensen and center field Nichole Nash. Jensen went 3-for-4 and had a towering solo home run. Nash went 3-for-5 with 4 RBIs in the opener and scored the game-deciding run in the nightcap, making it a 4-3 game in the fourth inning.
Greta Specht finished the day with 5 hits for Moline and Aubrie Dodd had 4 with 4 RBIs.
— Marc Nesseler, Lee News Network
