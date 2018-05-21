Girls golf
Bettendorf qualifies: Bettendorf couldn’t quite match Linn-Mar in its Class 4A regional girls golf meet at Geneva Country Club on Monday.
But it found a way to edge Mississippi Athletic Conference rival Muscatine to place second and secure a berth in the state meet.
The Bulldogs’ team total of 386 was 13 strokes better than that of the host Muskies, led by senior Paige Miller. Linn-Mar was first with 358.
“Ecstatic,’’ Bettendorf coach Robbie Furne said. “We had to get four girls into the 90s and if we did that we would have a chance to knock off Paige Miller and company, and we were able to do that today. All of our scores were really good today, so I’m super pleased with everybody. We don’t have any true world beaters scoring-wise right now, but we have a team that’s really solid right now.”
Miller shared medalist honors with Linn-Mar’s Kristen Harding with an 82, but Bettendorf’s depth paid off. Natalie Wischmann led the way with a 95, good for sixth place, and Natalie Stine tied for eighth with a 96.
Hoffman advances: Pleasant Valley freshman Ingrid Hoffman qualified for the Iowa 4A meet by shooting a 93 at The Meadows in Dubuque.
Hoffman finished seven overall as PV tied for fourth with Cedar Rapids Kennedy behind state qualifiers Dubuque Senior and Dubuque Hempstead plus Cedar Rapids Xavier.
Nash moves on: Tipton freshman Alli Nash advanced to next week's Class 2A state tournament, tying for eighth place at Monday's Class 2A regional hosted by Dyersville Beckman. Nash fired an 87.
Tipton was fourth (412) and Camanche took fifth (428) in the regional. Monticello (387) and Waterloo Columbus (387) moved on as teams.
Girls soccer
Pleasant Valley 5, West 0: Pleasant Valley launched 36 shots on goal to finish off its regular season with a lopsided win.
The Spartans got a goal from Rory Donahue and an own goal from West to open a 2-0 halftime lead. Jenna Aller, Natalie Aller and Grace Necker added goals in the second half for the Spartans (13-2 overall, 8-1 MAC).
West finished 2-15, 0-9.
Muscatine 2, North 1: Trinity Christy found Emma Freyermuth for the winning goal on a one-touch shot in the second overtime to give Muscatine the victory.
The Muskies (10-5, 5-3 MAC) led most of the game after Raelynn Deleon scored off an assist from Emma Drawbaugh in the 18th minute. However, Davenport North (9-7, 3-5) came up with an equalizer late in the second half to force overtime.
North Scott 2, Burlington 1: North Scott prevailed in a battle between two teams that were tied for fifth in the MAC standing going into the game.
The Lancers are now 11-6, 5-4 in league play, while Burlington is 4-5, 9-8.
Boys soccer
Linn-Mar 5, North Scott 2: Linn-Mar dominated the final eight minutes of the Class 3A substate opener at Muscatine to come out on top.
North Scott held an early lead before the Lions tied it on a goal by Danny Peak. Kody Waterman then scored a pair of goal to give Linn-Mar the lead and Mohammed Tawfik added an insurance goal in the final minutes.
Muscatine 9, Burlington 0: Antonio Melendez and Hector Martinez each scored a pair of goals in the first half as Muscatine bolted to a 5-0 halftime lead in their Class 3A substate opener.
The Muskies advance to play at Ottumwa on Wednesday.
Baseball
Geneseo 1, IVC 0: Jaren Brucher allowed just one and only two baserunners to help Geneseo advance through the first round of its Class 3A regional.
Brucher lost his perfect game with he allowed a one-out double in the fifth. The only other Illinois Valley Central runner came on a hit batsman in the seventh.
Kyle Wise drove in the only run of the game with a fifth-inning sacrifice fly.
