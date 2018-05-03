Boys' tennis
Bettendorf, PV doubles teams shine: The Bulldogs and Spartans held the top seeds in all three doubles brackets at the Mississippi Athletic Conference meet, and they showed why on Thursday.
The two schools will face off in all three of the doubles finals today.
Play was suspended for the day with many of the singles quarterfinals matches still to be completed.
At No. 1 doubles, Bettendorf's Yash Singh and Jozef Porubcin earned their final spot with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Davenport North pair Spencer Wakeland and Nate Williams. They will face Pleasant Valley's Muneeb Nadeem and Nathan Wong, who beat Davenport Central's Mike Miniter and Eddie Van Camp 6-0, 6-2.
At No. 2 doubles, Pleasant Valley's Justin Sehlin and Kiran Marla will face Bettendorf's Ethan Herrmann and Jacob Panjwani, and at No. 3 Pleasant Valley's Pratheek Botlaguduru and Mark Kessler will face Bettendorf's Will Luebke and Stuart Swearingen.
Boys soccer
Davenport North 1, Davenport West 0: North earned its first Mississippi Athletic Conference win of the season in topping West on Thursday.
