Boys basketball
Area pair named All-State: Moline's Deonte Billups and Geneseo's Isaiah Rivera each earned Honorable Mention All-State honors Thursday from the Illinois Associated Press.
Billups was honored in the state's largest class, 4A, while Rivera was feted in 3A. Each class had five players each on first and second teams, plus 15 receive the minimum two votes needed for honorable mention. There were 21 voters in 3A, and 20 in 4A.
Billups, a 6-foot-4 junior forward, also won honorable mention last season. The leading scorer (15.4 points) and rebounder (5.8) for a 23-8 Sweet 16 qualifier was among seven juniors on an honor squad full of Division I college recruits.
Rivera, a 6-4 sophomore point guard, was among 10 underclassmen honored in 3A. The Big Ten recruit averaged 20.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists, plus shot 54-percent from the field despite being the only focal point of every defense.
— Steve Tappa, Lee News Network
Girls soccer
Orion-Sherrard 2, Alleman 0: Despite out-shooting Orion-Sherrard 11-7, Alleman couldn't find the back of the net in a season-opening loss Thursday.
Orion-Sherrard scored both of their goals in the first 20 minutes and made it hold up from there.
