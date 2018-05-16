Girls tennis
Housenga wins regional title: Clinton's Kiersten Housenga dropped only five games combined in cruising to a 2A regional title and state tournament spot on Wednesday.
Housenga beat Dubuque Senior's Natalie Kaiser 6-1, 6-1 in the finals of the meet held in Clinton.
Clinton's doubles teams of Kaylee Camp/Kaitlynn Green and Kylie Housenga/Mackenzie Lange, each lost in the semifinals to fall one match shy of qualifying for state.
Camanche pair qualify for state: Camanche's doubles pair of Natalie Goble and Marly Bussa are headed to the Class 1A state tournament.
The pair topped Cedar Rapids Xavier's Nina Marquardt and Emily Jasper 6-3, 1-6, 6-0 to win a regional title on Wednesday at Xavier.
Girls soccer
Minooka 4, United Township 1: The Panthers' postseason came to an abrupt end Wednesday as third-seeded Minooka topped fifth-seeded United Township in their regional semifinal matchup.
Baseball
Moline, Alleman lead all-conference teams: Co-Western Big Six conference champions Moline and Alleman paced the all-conference teams released Wednesday.
Moline led the way with six first team selections while Alleman had five on the first team and three earn honorable mention.
Moline's first team selections were Nick Drobushevich, Brody Harding, Drew Parks, Dan Anderson, Eric Maffie and Carter Schierbrock. Alleman had Chris McFarland, Andrew Barrett, Erik Hoffman, Chase VanDerGinst and Luke Trondson earn first team honors.
Galesburg had three first team selections while Quincy had one.
Rock Island had three players named honorable mention while United Township had one.
Softball
Rock Island paces all-conference team: After winning its second straight Western Big Six title, Rock Island had five players earn first team all-conference honors.
Emma Spurgetis, Lauryn Stegall, Ashley Peters, Madison Michaels and Delaney Kelley all earned first team honors for the Rocks.
Alleman had three players earn first team honors in Haley DeWitte, Mattie Buller and Jessica Pauley.
Moline's Kayla DePoorter and Becca Barnett, as well as United Township's London Jackson and Brandi LaFountaine were also named to the first team.
Girls soccer
United Township leads all-conference team: United Township, which earned a share of the Western Big Six conference title, had four players selected to the all-conference first team, released Wednesday.
Ryleigh O'Brien earned her fourth all-conference selection for the Panthers and was joined by Delainey Davila, Madison Gordon and Hannah Mirimanian.
Moline and Quincy, which split the title with UT, each had three selections.
Fiona Roehrs, Karima Rangel and Lily Glackin were named to the first team for the Maroons.
Alleman, which won its fifth regional title in the last six years, had two first team selections in Anka Snider and Dora Cacari.
Rock Island's Kayla Garcia was also named to the first team.
