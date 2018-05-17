Boys soccer
Davenport North 2, Burlington 1 (2OT): Davenport North (2-7, 4-11) needed two overtimes, but managed to secure its second Mississippi Athletic Conference win of the season in topping Burlington (2-7, 6-7).
Muscatine 3, Davenport Central 1: A penalty kick in the 27th minute provided the lone goal for Davenport Central as the Blue Devils fell to Muscatine on Thursday.
The result leaves both teams in a third place tie in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
Girls soccer
Burlington 2, Davenport North 1: The Wildcats fell one goal short in their Mississippi Athletic Conference game Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.