Boys soccer

Davenport North 2, Burlington 1 (2OT): Davenport North (2-7, 4-11) needed two overtimes, but managed to secure its second Mississippi Athletic Conference win of the season in topping Burlington (2-7, 6-7).

Muscatine 3, Davenport Central 1: A penalty kick in the 27th minute provided the lone goal for Davenport Central as the Blue Devils fell to Muscatine on Thursday.

The result leaves both teams in a third place tie in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.

Girls soccer

Burlington 2, Davenport North 1: The Wildcats fell one goal short in their Mississippi Athletic Conference game Thursday.

