Girls track and field
Furbeck, Leafs grab sectional titles: Erika Furbeck won four events and the Geneseo Maple Leafs easily outdistanced the field at the Plano sectional on Friday.
Geneseo totaled 156 team points at the meet, 90 clear of runner-up La Salle-Peru.
Furbeck contributed in a big way, capturing titles in the 100, 200, 400 and long jump. Her long jump mark of 20 feet, 7 inches bested the state qualifying mark by 3 1/2 feet.
Abby Reakes (high jump) and Tori Verbeck (shot put) also won titles for the Leafs, and Rebekah Beard (triple jump), Maddi Barickman (discus), Josie Brown (800), Reece Bodeen (300 hurdles) and the 800-meter relay team all qualified by finishing second.
Sherrard starred in the throwing events as Sarah Sorrell won the discus and Brandi Crawley also qualified for state by taking second in the shot put.
Kewanee senior Iesha Crowe will also be going back to state, finishing second in the high jump.
Boys golf
Calamus-Wheatland wins sectional: Led by medalist Hunter Lawson's 82, Calamus-Wheatland won the 1A sectional meet at Midland in order to qualify for the district meet.
Also qualifying as a team were the hosts, whose 384 score was three shots shy of the Warriors' 381 total.
Clinton Prince of Peace's Pat Mulholland, whose 88 tied him for second, snagged one of the individuall qualifying spots.
Wilton tops Tipton for sectional crown: While Wilton's Tyler Hartman only topped second-place Keith Penningroth of Tipton by one shot, 77-78, for medalist honors at the 2A sectional at Wilton, the race for the team title between the school's wasn't as tight.
Wilton's 329 total outpaced second-place Tipton by 11 shots as both teams advanced to district play.
Durant's Lucas Callison shot an 83, good enough for a tie for fourth place and one of the two individual qualifying spots.
Girls soccer
Moline 3, Davenport Central 0: The Maroons earned the victory in Friday's cross-river showdown.
