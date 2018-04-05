Boys soccer
North Scott 4, Burlington 1: Dallas Groves scored two first-half goals, including one with 30 seconds left in the half, to help lead North Scott to a MAC win over Burlington on Thursday.
Dylan Belk and Max Adkisson added goals for the Lancers in the second half, and Chase Porter assisted on three of their four goals.
North Scott outshot Burlington 16-5.
Lancer coach Troy Bendickson credited North Scott's back four of Andrew Lundvall, Travis Doty, Ethan Fairfield, Brian Hilsenbeck played played very well as a unit.
Softball
Rock Island 4-4, Galesburg 1-1: Ashley Peters struck out 13 in the opener and fanned six in relief of the nightcap to help Rock Island open the Western Big Six season with a home sweep Thursday.
The game was originally scheduled for Saturday but was moved up a couple days because of the weekend weather forecast.
MacKenzie Melody, hitting out of the No. 9 spot, blasted a home run and had two hits to pace Rock Island in the opener. Lauryn Stegall and Janey Harris each had two hits in the nightcap.
Peters, a Purdue recruit, allowed just three hits while striking out 13 and walking one in Game 1. She pitched the final two innings of Game 2 for the save to help Stegall go to 5-0.
Baseball
Galesburg 6-1, Rock Island 0-6: After Galesburg's Nick Fields and Connor Aten combined on a five-hit shutout in the opener, Rock Island pitcher Ryan Rice helped the team salvage a split in their conference opener Thursday.
Rice tossed a complete-game, three-hitter with 10 strikeouts. He also was on base three times for the Rocks.
