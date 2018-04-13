Boys soccer
North Scott 5, Iowa City Liberty 1: Dylan Belk scored two goals and added an assist as North Scott raced past Iowa City Liberty in their matchup Friday.
The Lancers scored four of their five goals in the first half in building a 4-1 halftime advantage and held Liberty without a shot in the second half.
Chase Porter tallied a goal and an assist for North Scott, as did Dallas Groves, who scored off of a penalty kick. Thade Gottschalk also scored for the Landers.
North Scott tallied 39 shots, including 23 on goal as they peppered the Liberty goalie. Liberty, on the other hand, scored on a breakaway for what ended up being its only shot of the game.
Assumption 3, Columbus Community 0: Three first-half goals were all Assumption needed as the Knights topped Columbus Community on Friday.
Trent Fitzpatrick got Assumption (4-3) on the scoreboard in the eighth minute off an assist from Bruce Bitwayiki.
Nick Brogginni then connected in the 29th minute off a feed from Tony Brogginni. Franz Sirna finished off the scoring in the 36th minute, with Fitzpatrick tallying the assist.
Gaige Ash made the lead hold up, as the Assumption goalie made four saves in the shutout win.
The Knights out-shot Columbus 9-7.
