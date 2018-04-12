Softball
Rock Island 16-5, Quincy 0-0: Ashley Peters continued her dominance of Big Six hitters with 13 total strikeouts, 12 coming in a five-inning no-hitter in Game 1 as the Rocks shut out Quincy in both games. Peters struck out 19 batters in the Rocks' sweep of Galesburg last week.
Lauryn Stegall went 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs in the opener, then pitched four shutout innings in the nightcap.
Janey Harris hit a three-run home run in Game 1 as well while MacKenzie Melody hit her second conference home run of the season in the nightcap.
Alleman 7-2, Galesburg 0-4: Although the Alleman softball team was not as sharp to start in a Game 2 loss against Galesburg as it was overall in its Game 1 shutout to start Western Big 6 Conference play on Thursday, Pioneer senior pitcher Mattie Buller was an exception.
Buller threw a two-hit complete game shutout with six strikeouts in Alleman’s 7-0 opening victory. In a 4-2 loss in Game 2, Buller threw five shutout innings in relief of starter Jen Pauley.
— Drake Lansman, Lee News Network
Baseball
Quincy 7-0, Rock Island 6-10: For the second straight week of Western Big Six Conference baseball, Rock Island's Ryan Rice came up big as a second-game stopper.
After the Rocks saw a one-run lead disappear, followed by a rally that came up just short in a 7-6 first-game loss to Quincy on Thursday afternoon, the senior southpaw ensured that his club would not leave Douglas Park empty-handed.
Delivering five innings of two-hit, six-strikeout ball, Rice enjoyed plenty of support from his teammates as he moved to 3-0 after Rock Island's decisive 10-0, five-inning win in the nightcap.
— Terry Duckett, Lee News Network
Girls soccer
Pleasant Valley 3, Davenport Central 0: The Spartans (5-0, 2-0 MAC) had three different players score as they beat the Blue Devils (1-3, 1-2) on Thursday night.
Rory Donahue, Ellie Scranton and Regan Denny all found the back of the net to lead Pleasant Valley to the win.
North Scott 1, Davenport North 0: Brenna Kundel scored in the seventh minute to lead the Lancers (3-3, 2-1) to a defensive win over the Wildcats (1-3, 0-2).
Aerianna Trowers made five saves for Davenport North while Heather Hoeger made three for North Scott.
Clinton 3, Davenport West 0: Hannah Dash scored two goals and Allison Mitchell added the third as the River Queens (1-2, 1-2) earned their first win of the season over the Falcons (0-3, 0-3).
