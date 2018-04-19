Track and Field
PV boys, girls place third at Forwald/Coleman Relays: Anthony Pena edged Muscatine's by .04 seconds in the 800-meter run for the Pleasant Valley boys' only win of the night, helping propel the Spartans into third place in the Forwald/Coleman Relays on Thursday.
The PV boys got second-place finishes from Collin Ankton in the 100, Arthur Braden in the 200 and Parker Huhn in the 3,200, along with the 400-meter relay team of Ankton, Braden, Andrew Schiltz and Tanner Erickson.
The Spartan girls also took third, paced by a pair of sprint relay wins.
The quartet of Kira Arthofer, Harmony Creasy, Adrea Arthofer and Amaria Kirby topped the Drake Relays qualifying blue standard with a time of 48.99 in winning the 400-meter relay title.
The same quartet also won the 800-meter relay title in 1:44.50.
The Spartans expanded their relay success with second places in the 3200 and shuttle hurdle relays and got individual seconds from Kirby in the 100, ellie Spelhaug in the 100 hurdles, Clare Basala in the 400 hurdles and Sara Hoskins in the high jump.
Girls soccer
Orion-Sherrard United 4, Clinton 0: Karsyn McCunn had two goals and an assist and goalkeeper Mary Mount posted a shutout as Orion-Sherrard United topped Clinton on Thursday.
Kinsley Barnard got the scoring started early for O-S with a goal in the fourth minute, and Lydia Clarke also picked up a goal before halftime to go with her two assists.
Clinton goalkeeper Haley Burken made five saves.
Pleasant Valley 2, Burlington 0: Pleasant Valley peppered Burlington goalie Kayla Glasgow with plenty of shots Thursday and got two of them through to remain unbeaten on the season.
Allie Simpson and Kelsie Foltz picked up the goals for the Spartans (7-0, 4-0), who outshot the Burlington 22-2.
Jennifer Ruccolo made two saves in the shutout for PV, and Glasgow made 11 stops for Burlington (5-3, 2-1).
