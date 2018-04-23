Boys track
West prevails: Davenport West won seven events as it claimed the championship of the Muscatine Invitational boys track meet Monday night.
The Falcons compiled 170 points to 101 for second-place Bettendorf and 94 for third-place North Scott.
Andrew Wright won two events for the Falcons, winning both the 800 and 3,200. D.J. Mosley won the long jump, Tyler Williams won the 110 hurdles and the Falcons also were victorious in three relays — the 4x800, 1600 sprint and 4x100 shuttle hurdle.
Girls track
Bulldogs triumph: Bettendorf won six of the seven relay events and also got first-place finishes from three individuals on its way to winning the Pam Duncan Relays on Monday.
The Bulldogs finished with 164 team points to easily out-distance host Central DeWitt for the title.
In addition to the six relay victories, other Bettendorf winners were Allison Whitaker in the 400, Layken Bytnar in the 3000 and Claudia Johnson in the high jump.
Boys soccer
Bettendorf 1, Iowa City Regina 0: The Class 3A No. 2 Bulldogs (6-0) scored in the 92nd minute to edge Class 1A No. 1 Regina (5-1) Monday at TouVelle Stadium.
Pleasant Valley 2, Davenport North 0: The Spartans (7-2, 4-1) scored two goals in the second half to beat the Wildcats (0-8, 0-5) and move into a tie with Assumption for second in the conference standings
Girls soccer
Davenport North 4, Maquoketa 1: Thanks to a pair of goals from Lindsay Wardlow, the Wildcats (3-4) grabbed a win over the Cardinals (2-4).
